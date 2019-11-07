U/E: Group Gives Gov't Two Weeks To Fix Bawku-Bolga Road

A group calling itself Movement for Upper East Region Development has given government a-14-day ultimatum to commence work on the bad Bolga-Bawku road and the Bolgatanga township roads or risk series of demonstrations.

According to them, the roads are full of potholes, and their bumpy nature contributes to accidents.

The group identified the entire Bolgatanga-Bawku road, Taxi rank-Zuarungu road, Tindonsobligo and Tindonmoligo road, Zaare-Nyariga and the Sumbrungu-Zorko road as bad roads affecting residents in the region.

The angry protesters took to the principal streets of Bolgatanga with various placards which read; No roads, No vote, Bolga roads beyond patching, Fix Bolga roads now, Our roads our lives, is Bolga part of Ghana, Too much maintenance on our vehicles among others.

Speaking to Citi News after presenting a petition to Assistant Director of the Regional Coordinating Council, Andrew Akombotum, who was receiving the petition on behalf of the Regional Minister Tangoba Abayage, the Convener of the group, Paul Honkani said, the region deserved better and government needed to urgently address the bad roads.

“We want government to pay off contractors who were given contracts to work to immediately return to site and commence works on the roads and ensure that, projects that are still pending are awarded with alacrity.”

“Government should improve on the road network in the region and develop access roads within communities to enable ambulances and fire service to navigate easily during emergencies”.

Mr. Honkani also demanded an urgent fixing of the dysfunctional street lighting systems and traffic lights in the Bolgatanga township to curb accidents and robberies in the night.

Dramatically, after several demands to get the Regional Minister Tangoba Abayage to personally receive the petition failed; the group went back for their petition.

“The regional minister said, if we need the petition back then it should be given back to us but if we want to present it again, she will like to strictly meet the leadership of the movement to present the petition to her. We have taken the petition back and will soon meet to decide the way forward”.

At the time of filing this report, attempts by Citi News to speak to the Upper East Regional Minister were unsuccessful.

---citinewsroom