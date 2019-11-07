Kwesi Nyantakyi Prosecution Starts In 2 Weeks

The prosecution of former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi is expected to start in a fortnight, the Attorney-General has told Parliament.

Gloria Akuffo told the MPs preparations to prosecute Kwesi Nyantakyi was “unavoidably stalled” by the murder of a principal witness Ahmed Suale in January this year.

Mr Nyantakyi has been charged with defrauding by false pretence and money laundering after he allegedly used the name of the President to peddle influence.

This came to the fore after the former GFA boss had unknowingly told an undercover investigator who posed as an investor in an investigative documentary 'Number 12'.

The documentary by award-winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas also implicated several referees revealed corruption in one of the world's favourite sports, football.

Since the documentary done by Tiger Eye PI was broadcast in June 2018, government has been under pressure to take action against the main target of the investigations, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

There has been a lot of back and forth between the state and Anas who accused the state of not doing enough to prosecute Mr Nyantakyi.

Anas piled pressure on the Gloria Akuffo to prosecute Kwesi Nyantakyi.

In May this year, his lawyers told Joy News the Attorney-General's request for additional evidence to prosecute the former GFA boss had already been complied with.

“Everything has been handed over,” Kissi Agyabeng said then.

Madam Akuffo was in Parliament, Thursday to answer a question submitted by Mion legislator, Mohammed Abdul-Aziz.

She explained that the state has been working to put together evidence from studying materials presented by Tiger Eye PI.

The A-G said her office received a docket from the Police CID in November 2018 and requested for more information from the police and Tiger Eye PI in January and March 2019 respectively.

Ahmed Suale believed to be one of the undercover investigators in the Number 12 documentary and who was “directly engaged” by the prosecutors in preparing the case was killed January 2019.

The A-G said it received more information by May 2019.

