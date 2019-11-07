UPSA Floors GIJ In Newsroom Semi Final

University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) put up a gutsy performance to trounce Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) for a place at the grand finale in the ongoing Newsroom competition.

In a tension-packed three-round clash, GIJ who were defending champions, took a 10-point lead in the first round, setting the stage for an adrenaline-popping encounter. UPSA closed the gap by 8 marks in the second round, making the third round, a do-or-die affair.

With flair, panache, breathtaking oratory skills and ego-shattering rebuttals, the two schools made the most of their opportunities in the debate, but it was UPSA that savoured the ultimate.

Having lost to GIJ in an explosive grand finale in the maiden edition of the newsroom competition in 2015, UPSA came into today's contest with revenge on their minds, but GIJ swore a repeat dose. In the end, the former had the last laugh.

GIJ has won all editions, but this year, they have missed out on the grand finale. They however, have an opportunity to redeem their image in the third place contest where they'll meet African University College of Communications on Friday.

UPSA and Wisconsin International University College will do battle for the diadem on Tuesday.

The Newsroom competition is a simulated news writing, integrated communication and debating contest among communication faculties aimed at synthesising theory with practice.

This year's edition, the 4th of its kind, is holding at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

The Newsroom Competition is organized by Accra-based integrated communications firm, Cheetah Communications. This is the fourth edition since its commencement in 2015.