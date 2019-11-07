Season 3 Of The Sharks Quiz Launched In Accra

In yet another quest for high school students looking to brandish their brain power among peers for the glory of winning a championship title, education consulting firm - Africa Schools Online launches The Sharks 3.0, a team-based single-elimination competition among qualifying junior and senior high schools in Ghana.

The third season of The Sharks Quiz invites academic excellence and collegial competition in pursuit of scholastic achievement and recognition. All public and private high schools in Ghana are eligible to participate. Each school assembles at each level one team of four student members and one alternate.

“This year’s competition promises to be even more exciting. Winners of the competition will have the opportunity to participate in International Olympiads across the globe. Last season, selected students participated in the International Economics Olympiad in Russia, and in December will partake in the International Junior Science Olympiad in Qatar. The International Geography Olympiad and the Singapore International Math Olympiad have been included in this season’s line-up.” Mr. Abel Ohene Acquaye, Executive Producer of The Sharks Quiz, said.

Speaking at the launch, Author and Renowned educationist, Anis Haffar spoke on the relevance of embracing applied critical thinking in solving everyday problems. He cited that in today’s world where information is rife, what’s important is what one does with the information received - a move away from the rote memorization approach to learning.

Qualifying guidelines, dates for competition and other relevant information about The Sharks 3.0 for school administrators and academic coaches, as well as information about corporate sponsorship opportunities, is available on the Africa Schools Online website.

Schools are invited to register their team for the Season 3 edition. Once selected, the sixteen school teams will face off in sixteen single-elimination rounds, taped in Accra.

Opoku Ware School won the previous edition of The Sharks Quiz. Pope John Senior High took second place, while Christian High and Adisadel College were joint third place winners. In the Juniors Division, Christian High and DPS International took first and second place respectively while Manna International School from Kumasi were third place finishers.

This year’s competition is currently being supported by Family Health Medical University College, Ashesi University, Academic City College, Webster University, B5 plus and Old Mutual Insurance.