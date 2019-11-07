Gomoa West Fishing Community Hails Mumford Landing Beach After 67years

Fishing Communities in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region have hailed Government for the construction of the much-awaited Mumford Landing Beach which have been on drawing board for the past 67years.

According to the fishermen, the Landing Beach, they describe as 'Small Harbour's when completed would boost the fishing business along the coastal communities not only in Gomoa West District but Central Region as a whole.

" We in the Gomoa West District would continually be grateful to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government for construction of the Mumford Landing Beach.

"We had expected this for a number of years. Governments over Governments have turned deaf ears towards our plight which is affecting our fishing activities."

They said these at the maiden Meet the Press forum organized by the Gomoa West District Assembly to showcase its achievement for the past three years held at Apam recently.

The 2017/2018 Gomoa West District Best Fisherman, Mr Richard Appiah Bonsu popularly known as ' Bonsu Appiah' who expressed happiness over the construction of the Mumford Landing Beach.

He lauded NPP Government for the project adding it would also create jobs for the youth in Mumford and its surrounding communities.

He called for all hands on deck for the early completion of the project adding they will support the ongoing works.

"It's unfortunate people will always fight against development projects which are meant to improve the economic well-being of the people.

"This project when completed would serve all manner of people without political colours so why should we the very people who will benefit from the project kick against it? The same thing they did when Fishery Ministry announced Close Season, there was a huge out cry over the one -month ban as if the world was coming to an end.

"But what do we see, the Fishing Community including those of us in Gomoa West District have benefited immensely from the close season. It has rather improved the fish stock in the sea leading to bumper harvest. We commend President Akufo Addo and his NPP Government for their vision for the fishing industry. We praise him for his great vision.

"We have actually benefited immensely from the close season. We never thought the ban was going to be more beneficial to our job as Fishermen. In actual fact, it is a God-Sent decided by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo through the Fishery Ministry. It has been a blessing to the fishing industry," he emphasised.

The Central Regional Minister, Hon. Kwamina Duncan assured the fisherfolks of regular supply of premix fuel saying the recent shortage in the supply been technically dealt with accordingly.

" Prudent measures have been put in place to facilitate early supply of Premix Fuel on regular basis. Am happy the Fishing Community have realize the importance of the close season. I want to Thank Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea Ababio II, Omanhene of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area and his Nananom for their collaborative effects towards the development of Gomoa West District"

Later in an interview, the Gomoa West District Chief Executive, Hon. Bismark Baise Nkum commended the Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, Hon. Alexander Kodwo Abban for his support towards infrastructure development in the District.

He assured the people that work was ongoing on the Gomoa Ankamu through Gomoa Dawurampong to Afransi stretch of road to enhance smooth transportation of goods and Services.

The Gomoa West District Chief Executive, Hon Bismark Baise Nkum noted that the Head Office for Sustainable Rural Water and Sanitation Project at Gomoa Ngyiresi has been completed.

A booster station at Gomoa Kyiren is also completed with a 100 cubic metre overhead water tank at Gomoa Ngyiresi.

This he said was going to supply potable drinking water to 10 communities in the District namely Gomoa Brofo, Gomoa Asempanyin, Gomoa Ngyiresi, Gomoa Bebiano, Gomoa Ohua, Gomoa Adaa, Gomoa Kyiren, Gomoa Manso No.2 and Gomoa Ajumako Ansa.

"Let me put on record that 70 Students have been offered scholarship to further their education at the tertiary level. Community Centered projects are also ongoing including a community center at Gomoa Eshiem which is under construction. Community bathhouse at Gomoa Dago being funded by Premix Fuel proceed and others

Under Rural Enterprise Programme, startup kits have been given to ten (10) beneficiaries who are into poultry farming at Gomoa Dawurampong as well as goats and sheep Pen at Gomoa Eshiem and Gomoa Tarkwa respectively.

Hon Bismark Baise Nkum noted that the Assembly has constructed security posts at Gomoa Brofoyedur, Gomoa Antseadze and Gomoa Assin to boost security in the District.