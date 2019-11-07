Stray Bullet Victim Gets 90k Compensation After 9yrs

A year and months after Citi News first reported the story of Innocent Quaye, a young boy who was hit by a stray bullet, he has been compensated by the Forestry Commission.

Innocent, who was almost left to die following the incident has now received GHC90,000 from the Commission.

He tells Citi News' Nii Armah Ammah that he is overwhelmed by the action adding that the compensation would go a long way to get him back on his feet.

“I am very happy for what the Forestry Commission has done for me. I thank Citi FM, Sir John and my lawyers,” he said.

His family also say they are grateful to Citi TV for placing the spotlight on their son's tragic story.

They are, however, expecting the second part of the compensation from the Ghana Armed Forces whose officer misfired on that fateful day.

Innocent Quaye, was only 13 years old when he was hit by a stray bullet at Anoma Wobi, a village between Kasoa and Bawjiase in the Central Region.

The shot was fired by a military man, who was a Forestry Guard engaged by the Forestry Commission.

He's reported to have fired the shot in an attempt to stop a vehicle conveying logs deemed to have been illegally acquired.

He was later reviewed with urinary tract infection and a stitch granuloma. With his deteriorated health, he was forced to discontinue his education after the basic school level and depended on others for survival.

But for the help of a Good Samaritan who found him by the roadside and took him to the hospital, Innocent might not have lived to tell his story today.

---citinewsroom