Akufo-Addo Urge Journalists To Be Decorous

President Akufo-Addo wants media practitioners in the country to be responsible and circumspect in their reportage.

He says though Ghana's environment generally facilitates the work of the media, practitioners ought to be decorous in their work.

Speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the National Media Commission at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said media practice comes with proper checks and balances.

“We want a free media and also a responsible media. That understanding of your work is one that a majority of Ghanaians will support. We want a free media and a responsible media that checks its fact as much as possible to portray situations as they are and not a media that is inventing things to serve very short term broken measures.”

President Akufo-Addo has constantly reminded journalists to recognize their role in national development and avoid sacrificing their integrity to report untrue stories that could destabilize the country.

He also urges media owners to invest in the capacity of their staff to enable them to uphold the highest standard in the profession.

In the past, he has lamented the failure of mainstream media in the country to admit in most instances when they err in their reportage.

