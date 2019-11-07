Tony O. Elumelu To Speak At UNDP's Presidential Dialogue

Tony O. Elumelu CON, Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, joins Ghanaian President, H.E Akufo Addo and other private and public sector leaders on the Presidential Dialogue themed, Africa’s Money for African Development – A Future Beyond Aid , in Ghana this Thursday, November 7, 2019.

The event is jointly organised by the Ghanaian Presidency and UNDP.

Mr. Elumelu will speak on ways to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCTA), and the opportunities emerging from the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

He will also evaluate the prospect of increasing regional integration across the continent, as well as the potential of this to grow consumer and business spending while addressing human capital challenges on the continent.

The Inaugural President Dialogue will explore how Africa can optimize the use of its own resources, its creativity and innovation, to effectively self-finance its development and advance climate action, youth empowerment, women, trade and agribusiness, creativity and arts, and technology and innovation.

The event will host over 200 participants comprising of leading actors in business, culture, media, the arts, technology, innovation, traditional leaders as well as youth, women entrepreneurs, traders and environmentalists.

It aims to support thought leadership about Africa’s development towards a self-sustaining future, raise visibility and create momentum about our vision for future prosperity while fostering new partnerships and allies for the continent’s transformation agenda.

---citinewsroom