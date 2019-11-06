German Federal Interior Minister, Horst Seehofer Intensifies Measures Against Asylum Abuse

After the illegal re-entry of a clan member who had been deported to Lebanon, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer wants to tighten controls at the German border and take stronger action against abusive asylum applications.

Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) plans to take stronger action against illegal entries and abusive asylum applications in the debate about the re-entry and asylum application of the previously deported clan leader Ibrahim Miri. "The Miri case is a litmus test for defensive democracy. If the rule of law does not prevail here, the population will lose confidence in our entire asylum system", Seehofer told the newspaper "Bild".

Starting Wednesday, the police will have to carry out more checks at external and internal borders nationwide, the newspaper reported, citing a plan by Seehofer. The aim is to track down people who want to enter the Federal Republic despite being banned from entering it. "Seehofer said that the federal police should carry out checks at all German borders at flexible times.

According to the newspaper "Bild," this means that the police will be able to carry out flexible checks at all German borders: On country roads, checkpoints are to be expected at the borders, and the veil search is to be expanded. Anyone who wants to cross the border despite an entry ban will be rejected immediately. Anyone who demands asylum despite an entry ban in order to stay in Germany like Miri should be arrested in the future. Illegal entry is punishable by up to three years imprisonment.

Debate over clan leader Miri

"The important thing is that the trial is concluded in custody," said Seehofer. According to "Bild," this means that people who apply for asylum despite being banned from entering Germany will no longer be allowed to go free until they are sent to prison in Germany or deported.

The criminal head of the Lebanese Miri clan had entered Germany illegally from Lebanon with the help of smugglers. Miri applied for asylum there. Only a few weeks earlier, he had been deported from Germany.

The chairman of the parliamentary control committee of the Bundestag, Armin Schuster (CDU), demanded that the Miri trial be concluded before December 2. "This would make it possible for Miri to leave Germany without being released. That is also the goal. Everyone is working hard to achieve this," he told the newspapers of the editorial network Germany on Wednesday. But politics does not influence the procedure.

Francis Tawiah (Duisburg - Germany)