EndPoint Homeopathic Clinic Frees 20 Inmates from Nsawam Prisons

A total of twenty (20) inmates have been set free from the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons by EndPoint Homeopathic Clinic on Friday, November 1, 2019.

The inmates, consisting of eighteen (18) males and two (2) females, were released from the prison after the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EndPoint Homeopathic Clinic, Dr. Adu Boateng, paid all their court fines in full.

This kind gesture, as part of the Clinic’s ten (10) years anniversary, was to aid decongest the prison by helping set free first-time offenders inmates who were jailed because they couldn’t settle their court fines.

Some of the offenses committed by the convicts who were set free include dumping of refuse at unapproved sites, petty theft, causing harm, deceiving public officers, fraudulent breach of trust, unlawful damage, and conspiracy.

In an interview, Dr. Adu Boateng said “as part of EndPoint Homeopathic Clinic’s 10 years’ anniversary celebration, we wanted to know the needs of the prison and do something for them. One thing that caught our attention when we visited the Medium Security Prisons at Nsawam was how the place was congested.”

According to Dr. Boateng, per the statistics gathered, the prison which was built to house a little over 700 inmates has about 4,000 inmates presently.

He said after finding out that some of the convicts were jailed because of minor offenses like urinating at unauthorized places, the Clinic then decided to help set them free by paying their court fines.

The inmates who were discharged expressed their utmost gratitude to Dr. Adu Boateng and EndPoint Homeopathic Clinic for coming to their rescue. According to them, they had no hope of leaving prison before their jail terms. After a series of advice from Dr. Boateng, the freed prisoners promised not to engage in acts that would send them back to prison.

Management of the Medium Security Prison, Nsawam, likewise thanked Dr. Adu Boateng for such a kind gesture and asked other institutions to follow the steps taken by EndPoint Homeopathic Clinic in assisting the prisons.