Akufo-Addo Won't Take Morality Lesson From You — Bempah Tells Nana Aba Anamoah

The Communication Director of Ghana Gas, Mr. Ernest Owusu Bempah, has advised media personality and news editor at GhOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah, to keep her advise on morality to herself because President Akufo-Addo will certainly not take morality advice from her likes.

Nana Aba Anamoah, reacting to President Akufo-Addo’s assertions about his predecessor’s exploits while on tour in the Volta region condemned his actions describing them as unnecessary.

“…the President should be telling us exactly how many jobs he has created in the Volta region alone. He should be telling us the numbers he’s added on in the Volta region alone. He shouldn’t be reminding us of what John Mahama did or didn’t do, said or hasn’t said, we are not interested in that. There are problems in the Volta region. He should be telling us of what he has done to address those problems. We don’t want him to be telling us about John Mahama. We already know what John Mahama did and didn’t do, we don’t need him to remind us...” she exclaimed.

But her comments did not go down well with some members of government including Mr. Ernest Owusu Bempah.

Responding to her in a write up, Mr. Bempah said voltarians are happy with Akufo-Addo for his pro-poor policies.

"Today people of the volta region are enjoying some of the government policies which are of relief to them, now they are waiting for the NDC to come out with policies which will also alleviate their sufferings. The NPP has touched base with the people and they're enjoying Free SHS" he indicated.

"Nana Aba Anamoah, you can descend into the gutters for all we care. But if you care to know, Akufo-Addo will welcome advice on morality from anyone but certainly not from your likes. We know you too well" he claimed.

Below is Mr. Ernest Owusu Bempah response to Nana Aba Anamoah:

An ode from Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah to Nana Aba Anamoah

In her usual predilection of betraying the truth, Nana Aba Anamoah mounted a sermon if vile propaganda against the Akufo-Addo government and defence of her darling - John Mahama.

When this girl talks about Ghanaians not demanding accountability from the government, is that an invitation to allow ourselves to be talked into buying a weight loss diet from a pudgy pig that is struggling with obesity, and hasn’t yet lost a pound?

Akufo-Addo has also brought the National identification cards to give true meaning to regional integration. The voltarians are happy with Akufo-Addo for his pro-poor policies.

