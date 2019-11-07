Care Right Foundation Calls On SA Ambassador

A delegation from CARE RIGHT Foundation has paid a courtesy call on the South African High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E Lulu Xingwane in Accra.

Led by the founder of the Foundation, Kofi Don-Agor, the visit was to officially invite the South African High Commissioner as the Special Guest of Honour to this year Dynamic women's summit organized being by CARE RIGHT Foundation under the theme, “Leadership and Politics; the role of the contemporary African Woman.

The summit, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday November 30, 2019 at the newly Built Bank of Ghana auditorium at the University of Ghana Legon, is expected to further deepen efforts in getting more women to take up leadership positions in various aspects of human endeavor.

H.E Lulu Xingwane will deliver the keynote address with Dr. Esther Ofei-Aboagye CEO of Local Governance and Social Development, as the Chairperson for the occasion while the opening remarks will be delivered by the Director of United Cities for Local Government, West Africa Region Juliet Saley.

Other speakers billed for the summit are Prof. Irene Odotei who will speak on “Women in Traditional Leadership”; Prof. Goski Alabi who will touch on “Women in Academic Leadership; and Dr. Rabiatu Ammah speaking on “Muslim women in Leadership.”

Rev. Dr. Grace Sintim Adasi will speak on “Christian women in Leadership; Mrs. Charlotte Lily Baidoo will speak on Women in Corporate Leadership while Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh will also speak on “Political Leadership.”

The summit is expected to host over 800 women from Ghana, Nigeria and other ECOWAS member states. Participants are expected to network, exchange ideas and also build relationships.

Each participant will be presented with certificate of participation.