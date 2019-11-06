I'm In My Farm Now; No BNI Has Invited Me – Peter Toobu

The former Executive Secretary to the immediate-past Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante Apeatu, Peter Toobu has denied viral media publications that he has been invited by the National Security and Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) over alleged coup plot.

The former Police Officer told Kingdomfmonline.com that no one has invited him contrary to media publications.

‘I am on my farm as we speak and no BNI has invited me anywhere.”

A source inside the state security apparatus on Tuesday disclosed that Mr. Peter Toobu will appear to assist in investigations regarding his “involvement” in the recent coup plot as his communications and exchanges with the coup plotters are being examined by a team of experts.

He is currently considered as a “person of interest” and has not yet been charged, the source noted.

But the NDC’s parliamentary candidate in the Wa West constituency has vehemently denied the reports describing it as false.