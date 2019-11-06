[Video] ‘They Cannot Break Me’ – ACP Agordzo

Senior police officer ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo who was charged with abetment to commit treason appeared before the court, Wednesday.

ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo, the Director of Transformational Programme Office at the Police Service, was accused of communicating with the alleged coup plotters who the government said had been cooking an elaborate plan to destabilise the country.

At the BNI offices, ACP Agordzo was confronted with the messages from a group platform on WhatsApp in which he had allegedly advised members who were planning a demonstration to seek police permit.

In an interview with journalists at the court premises, ACP Agordzo described the charge leveled against him as frivolous.

He maintains he will be strong and cannot be gagged against expressing his opinions.

Some family members of ACP Agordzo were in court to support him.

Watch the video…

