Juaben Chiefs Call For More Security Over Increasing Crime

The traditional authorities at Juaben in Ashanti region are calling for intensified security surveillance to curb rising crime in the area.

Dabehene, Nana Amofa Detu II, says drug abuse and theft have become very rampant.

One the sidelines of Juaben Municipality Meet the Press, he acknowledged that the creation of the Juaben Municipality out of the defunct Ejisu-Juabeng Municipality has brought positive changes.

Nana Amofa Detu, however, says joblessness and crime remain serious challenges in the area.

He wants government to intervene in order to guarantee innocent citizens peace to pursue their socio-economic activities.

Meanwhile, District Police Commander, DSP Emmanuel Kwadwo Broni, told the press that about 80 per cent of criminals have been flushed out from the area.

DSP Broni acknowledges the security challenges; saying a little push in manpower sector including additional police personnel and vehicles that can ply the rough roads will help flash our criminals from the enclave.

Municipal Chief Executive, Kojo Ansah-Sem, assures of increased logistics to secure public safety.

“The police are faced with the problem of mobility, so we are making arrangement to provide them with fuel so that they can take their troops to place where people feel insecure and where they have to patrol effectively,” he stated.

