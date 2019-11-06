Leaders In Ghana’s Finance Sector Celebrated At 2019 GFIA

More than fifty (50) organizations and professionals of the finance sector were recognized at the 2019 Ghana Finance Innovation Awards (GFIA 2019) held on the 19th of October at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra.

Under the theme: “Recognizing and Rewarding Excellence in the Finance Industry”, the awards ceremony conferred honours on the outstanding performance of experts of the finance sector.

The fifth GFIA hosted gurus of Ghana’s finance industry including Dun & Bradstreet, GTBank, Ghana EXIM Bank, Glico, Standard Chartered, MTN, CalAsset Management, Opportunity International, KEK Insurance, Ecobank, Barclays Bank, Hollard, National Petroleum Authority and a few others.

MTN Ghana bagged a total of six awards- three for the organization and the remaining for the CFO, Modupe Kadri for his exceptional work in the sector. Standard Chartered Bank also took home six awards- three for the organization, one for the Chief Executive Officer, Mansa Nettey; and the remaining for the bank’s CFO, Kweku Nimfah-Essuman. CalAsset Management, a subsidiary of CalBank took home the Asset Management Company of the Year Award while KEK Insurance was awarded the Insurance Broker of the Year.

In commemoration of its 5th-anniversary, the awards ceremony unveiled the Top 20 Finance Leaders alongside Top 10 CFOs; a compilation of the most outstanding finance CEOs within the private & public sector, as well as CFOs (Chief Finance Officers) who have displayed exceptional leadership in their organizations and commitment to the growth of Ghana’s economy.

Speaking at the event, the CEO of InstinctWave (organisers of the awards), Mr. Akin Naphtal, in his welcome remarks, lauded all the award winners for their contribution to building a robust financial sector.

“GFIA is a celebration of organizations at the forefront of promoting Ghana’s economic growth and, so, I congratulate all the award winners for their enormous contribution to growing the nation’s economy… ”

“To commemorate GFIA’s fifth anniversary, we are unveiling two new categories- the Top 20 Finance Leaders and the Top 10 CFOs; a compilation of the most outstanding finance CEOs within the private & public sector, as well as CFOs (Chief Finance Officers) who have displayed exceptional leadership in their organizations.” he announced.

Below is the full list of award winners:

ORGANISATIONAL AWARDS

Credit Bureau Provider of the Year

Dun & Bradstreet

Innovative Insurance Company of the year

GLICO Group

Customer Experience Bank of the Year

GTBank

Trade Finance Company of the Year

Standard Chartered

Corporate Performance Team of the Year

MTN

Innovative Insurance Company of the year

Glico Life Insurance Company

Asset Management Company of the Year

Cal Asset Management

Pension Fund Custodian of the year

Standard Chartered

Innovative Savings & Loan Provider of the Year

Opportunity International

Insurance Broker of the Year

KEK Insurance

Fintech Company of the Year

Zeepay

Export Finance Company of the Year

Ghana EXIM Bank

Motor Insurance Provider of the year

Hollard Ghana

Digital Bank of the year

Ecobank

Finance Team of the Year: Telecom

MTN

Public Sector Finance Team of the Year: Gold

GHEXIM Bank

Public Sector Finance Team of the Year: Silver

National Petroleum Authority

Finance Team of the Year: Banking

Standard Chartered Bank

Digital Bank of the year

Ecobank

Investor Relations Team of the Year

MTN

Finance Team of the Year: Insurance

Hollard Insurance

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Woman CFO of the Year

Antoinette Kwofie- CFO, Barclays Bank

CFO of the Year: Telecom

Modupe Kadri- CFO, MTN

Insurance CFO of the Year

Victor Owusu Boakye, CFO- Glico Life Insurance Company

CFO of the Year (Banking)

Kweku Nimfah-Essuman- CFO, Standard Chartered Bank

Outstanding Woman in Finance Award

Patience Akyianu, Group Chief Executive, Hollard Group

Finance personality of the year

Modupe Kadri- CFO, MTN

TOP 10 CFOs

Ghana TOP 10 CFOs

Antoinette Kwofie- CFO, Barclays Bank

Ghana TOP 10 CFOs

Daniel A. Addo- Director of Finance, National Petroleum Authority

Ghana TOP 10 CFOs

Edward Botchway- CFO, Ecobank

Ghana TOP 10 CFOs

Modupe Kadri- CFO, MTN Ghana

Ghana TOP 10 CFOs

Victor Owusu Boakye, CFO- Glico Life Insurance Company

Ghana TOP 10 CFOs

Kweku Nimfah-Essuman- CFO, Standard Chartered Bank

Ghana TOP 10 CFOs

Franklin Beecham- CFO, Hollard

TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS

Daniel Nii Kwei-Kumah Sackey- Managing Director, Ecobank

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS

Abena Osei-Poku, Managing Director, Barclays Ghana

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS

Dr. Kwame Achampong-Kyei, CEO- Glico Group

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS

Thomas Attah John- MD, GTBank

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS

Patience Akyianu- Group Chief Executive, Hollard

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS

Mansa Nettey- CEO, Standard Chartered

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS

Kwame Owusu-Boateng- CEO, Opportunity International

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS

Mr. Anselm Ransford Adzetey Sowah- Managing Director, GCB

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS

Lawrence Agyinsam- CEO, Ghana EXIM Bank

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS

Dominic Adu, CEO, Ghana Home Loans Bank

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS

Henry Oroh, Chief Executive Officer, Zenith Bank

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS

Dr. John Kofi Mensah, Managing Director, Agricultural Development Bank

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS

Kris Ifeanyi Njoku, Managing Director, Access Bank

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS

Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister, Ministry of Finance

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS

Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, Director General, Security & Exchange Commission

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS

Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS

Julian Opuni, CEO, Fidelity Bank

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS

Mr. Alhassan Andani, CEO, Stanbic Bank

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS

Samuel Sarpong, Managing Director, National Investment Bank

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS

Hayford Atta Krufi, Chief Executive Officer, National Pension Regulatory Authority