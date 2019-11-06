ModernGhanalogo

06.11.2019 Business & Finance

Leaders In Ghana’s Finance Sector Celebrated At 2019 GFIA

By News Desk
More than fifty (50) organizations and professionals of the finance sector were recognized at the 2019 Ghana Finance Innovation Awards (GFIA 2019) held on the 19th of October at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra.

Under the theme: “Recognizing and Rewarding Excellence in the Finance Industry”, the awards ceremony conferred honours on the outstanding performance of experts of the finance sector.

The fifth GFIA hosted gurus of Ghana’s finance industry including Dun & Bradstreet, GTBank, Ghana EXIM Bank, Glico, Standard Chartered, MTN, CalAsset Management, Opportunity International, KEK Insurance, Ecobank, Barclays Bank, Hollard, National Petroleum Authority and a few others.

MTN Ghana bagged a total of six awards- three for the organization and the remaining for the CFO, Modupe Kadri for his exceptional work in the sector. Standard Chartered Bank also took home six awards- three for the organization, one for the Chief Executive Officer, Mansa Nettey; and the remaining for the bank’s CFO, Kweku Nimfah-Essuman. CalAsset Management, a subsidiary of CalBank took home the Asset Management Company of the Year Award while KEK Insurance was awarded the Insurance Broker of the Year.

In commemoration of its 5th-anniversary, the awards ceremony unveiled the Top 20 Finance Leaders alongside Top 10 CFOs; a compilation of the most outstanding finance CEOs within the private & public sector, as well as CFOs (Chief Finance Officers) who have displayed exceptional leadership in their organizations and commitment to the growth of Ghana’s economy.

Speaking at the event, the CEO of InstinctWave (organisers of the awards), Mr. Akin Naphtal, in his welcome remarks, lauded all the award winners for their contribution to building a robust financial sector.

“GFIA is a celebration of organizations at the forefront of promoting Ghana’s economic growth and, so, I congratulate all the award winners for their enormous contribution to growing the nation’s economy… ”

“To commemorate GFIA’s fifth anniversary, we are unveiling two new categories- the Top 20 Finance Leaders and the Top 10 CFOs; a compilation of the most outstanding finance CEOs within the private & public sector, as well as CFOs (Chief Finance Officers) who have displayed exceptional leadership in their organizations.” he announced.

Below is the full list of award winners:
ORGANISATIONAL AWARDS
Credit Bureau Provider of the Year
Dun & Bradstreet
Innovative Insurance Company of the year
GLICO Group
Customer Experience Bank of the Year
GTBank
Trade Finance Company of the Year
Standard Chartered
Corporate Performance Team of the Year
MTN
Innovative Insurance Company of the year
Glico Life Insurance Company
Asset Management Company of the Year
Cal Asset Management
Pension Fund Custodian of the year
Standard Chartered
Innovative Savings & Loan Provider of the Year
Opportunity International
Insurance Broker of the Year
KEK Insurance
Fintech Company of the Year
Zeepay
Export Finance Company of the Year
Ghana EXIM Bank
Motor Insurance Provider of the year
Hollard Ghana
Digital Bank of the year
Ecobank
Finance Team of the Year: Telecom
MTN
Public Sector Finance Team of the Year: Gold
GHEXIM Bank
Public Sector Finance Team of the Year: Silver
National Petroleum Authority
Finance Team of the Year: Banking
Standard Chartered Bank
Digital Bank of the year
Ecobank
Investor Relations Team of the Year
MTN
Finance Team of the Year: Insurance
Hollard Insurance
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Woman CFO of the Year
Antoinette Kwofie- CFO, Barclays Bank
CFO of the Year: Telecom
Modupe Kadri- CFO, MTN
Insurance CFO of the Year
Victor Owusu Boakye, CFO- Glico Life Insurance Company

CFO of the Year (Banking)
Kweku Nimfah-Essuman- CFO, Standard Chartered Bank

Outstanding Woman in Finance Award
Patience Akyianu, Group Chief Executive, Hollard Group

Finance personality of the year
Modupe Kadri- CFO, MTN
TOP 10 CFOs
Ghana TOP 10 CFOs
Antoinette Kwofie- CFO, Barclays Bank
Ghana TOP 10 CFOs
Daniel A. Addo- Director of Finance, National Petroleum Authority

Ghana TOP 10 CFOs
Edward Botchway- CFO, Ecobank
Ghana TOP 10 CFOs
Modupe Kadri- CFO, MTN Ghana
Ghana TOP 10 CFOs
Victor Owusu Boakye, CFO- Glico Life Insurance Company

Ghana TOP 10 CFOs
Kweku Nimfah-Essuman- CFO, Standard Chartered Bank

Ghana TOP 10 CFOs
Franklin Beecham- CFO, Hollard
TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS
GHANA TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS
Daniel Nii Kwei-Kumah Sackey- Managing Director, Ecobank

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS
Abena Osei-Poku, Managing Director, Barclays Ghana
GHANA TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS
Dr. Kwame Achampong-Kyei, CEO- Glico Group
GHANA TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS
Thomas Attah John- MD, GTBank
GHANA TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS
Patience Akyianu- Group Chief Executive, Hollard

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS
Mansa Nettey- CEO, Standard Chartered
GHANA TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS
Kwame Owusu-Boateng- CEO, Opportunity International

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS
Mr. Anselm Ransford Adzetey Sowah- Managing Director, GCB

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS
Lawrence Agyinsam- CEO, Ghana EXIM Bank

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS
Dominic Adu, CEO, Ghana Home Loans Bank
GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS
Henry Oroh, Chief Executive Officer, Zenith Bank
GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS
Dr. John Kofi Mensah, Managing Director, Agricultural Development Bank

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS
Kris Ifeanyi Njoku, Managing Director, Access Bank
GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS
Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister, Ministry of Finance
GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS
Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, Director General, Security & Exchange Commission

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS
Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana
GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS
Julian Opuni, CEO, Fidelity Bank
GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS
Mr. Alhassan Andani, CEO, Stanbic Bank
GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS
Samuel Sarpong, Managing Director, National Investment Bank

GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS
Hayford Atta Krufi, Chief Executive Officer, National Pension Regulatory Authority

