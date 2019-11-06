Leaders In Ghana’s Finance Sector Celebrated At 2019 GFIA
By News Desk
2 HOURS AGO BUSINESS & FINANCE
More than fifty (50) organizations and professionals of the finance sector were recognized at the 2019 Ghana Finance Innovation Awards (GFIA 2019) held on the 19th of October at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra.
Under the theme: “Recognizing and Rewarding Excellence in the Finance Industry”, the awards ceremony conferred honours on the outstanding performance of experts of the finance sector.
The fifth GFIA hosted gurus of Ghana’s finance industry including Dun & Bradstreet, GTBank, Ghana EXIM Bank, Glico, Standard Chartered, MTN, CalAsset Management, Opportunity International, KEK Insurance, Ecobank, Barclays Bank, Hollard, National Petroleum Authority and a few others.
MTN Ghana bagged a total of six awards- three for the organization and the remaining for the CFO, Modupe Kadri for his exceptional work in the sector. Standard Chartered Bank also took home six awards- three for the organization, one for the Chief Executive Officer, Mansa Nettey; and the remaining for the bank’s CFO, Kweku Nimfah-Essuman. CalAsset Management, a subsidiary of CalBank took home the Asset Management Company of the Year Award while KEK Insurance was awarded the Insurance Broker of the Year.
In commemoration of its 5th-anniversary, the awards ceremony unveiled the Top 20 Finance Leaders alongside Top 10 CFOs; a compilation of the most outstanding finance CEOs within the private & public sector, as well as CFOs (Chief Finance Officers) who have displayed exceptional leadership in their organizations and commitment to the growth of Ghana’s economy.
Speaking at the event, the CEO of InstinctWave (organisers of the awards), Mr. Akin Naphtal, in his welcome remarks, lauded all the award winners for their contribution to building a robust financial sector.
“GFIA is a celebration of organizations at the forefront of promoting Ghana’s economic growth and, so, I congratulate all the award winners for their enormous contribution to growing the nation’s economy… ”
“To commemorate GFIA’s fifth anniversary, we are unveiling two new categories- the Top 20 Finance Leaders and the Top 10 CFOs; a compilation of the most outstanding finance CEOs within the private & public sector, as well as CFOs (Chief Finance Officers) who have displayed exceptional leadership in their organizations.” he announced.
Below is the full list of award winners: ORGANISATIONAL AWARDS Credit Bureau Provider of the Year Dun & Bradstreet Innovative Insurance Company of the year GLICO Group Customer Experience Bank of the Year GTBank Trade Finance Company of the Year Standard Chartered Corporate Performance Team of the Year MTN Innovative Insurance Company of the year Glico Life Insurance Company Asset Management Company of the Year Cal Asset Management Pension Fund Custodian of the year Standard Chartered Innovative Savings & Loan Provider of the Year Opportunity International Insurance Broker of the Year KEK Insurance Fintech Company of the Year Zeepay Export Finance Company of the Year Ghana EXIM Bank Motor Insurance Provider of the year Hollard Ghana Digital Bank of the year Ecobank Finance Team of the Year: Telecom MTN Public Sector Finance Team of the Year: Gold GHEXIM Bank Public Sector Finance Team of the Year: Silver National Petroleum Authority Finance Team of the Year: Banking Standard Chartered Bank Digital Bank of the year Ecobank Investor Relations Team of the Year MTN Finance Team of the Year: Insurance Hollard Insurance INDIVIDUAL AWARDS Woman CFO of the Year Antoinette Kwofie- CFO, Barclays Bank CFO of the Year: Telecom Modupe Kadri- CFO, MTN Insurance CFO of the Year Victor Owusu Boakye, CFO- Glico Life Insurance Company
CFO of the Year (Banking) Kweku Nimfah-Essuman- CFO, Standard Chartered Bank
Outstanding Woman in Finance Award Patience Akyianu, Group Chief Executive, Hollard Group
Finance personality of the year Modupe Kadri- CFO, MTN TOP 10 CFOs Ghana TOP 10 CFOs Antoinette Kwofie- CFO, Barclays Bank Ghana TOP 10 CFOs Daniel A. Addo- Director of Finance, National Petroleum Authority
Ghana TOP 10 CFOs Edward Botchway- CFO, Ecobank Ghana TOP 10 CFOs Modupe Kadri- CFO, MTN Ghana Ghana TOP 10 CFOs Victor Owusu Boakye, CFO- Glico Life Insurance Company
Ghana TOP 10 CFOs Kweku Nimfah-Essuman- CFO, Standard Chartered Bank
Ghana TOP 10 CFOs Franklin Beecham- CFO, Hollard TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS GHANA TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS Daniel Nii Kwei-Kumah Sackey- Managing Director, Ecobank
GHANA TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS Abena Osei-Poku, Managing Director, Barclays Ghana GHANA TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS Dr. Kwame Achampong-Kyei, CEO- Glico Group GHANA TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS Thomas Attah John- MD, GTBank GHANA TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS Patience Akyianu- Group Chief Executive, Hollard
GHANA TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS Mansa Nettey- CEO, Standard Chartered GHANA TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS Kwame Owusu-Boateng- CEO, Opportunity International
GHANA TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS Mr. Anselm Ransford Adzetey Sowah-Managing Director, GCB
GHANA TOP 20 FINANCE LEADERS Lawrence Agyinsam- CEO, Ghana EXIM Bank
GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS Dominic Adu, CEO, Ghana Home Loans Bank GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS Henry Oroh, Chief Executive Officer, Zenith Bank GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS Dr. John Kofi Mensah, Managing Director, Agricultural Development Bank
GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS Kris Ifeanyi Njoku, Managing Director, Access Bank GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister, Ministry of Finance GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, Director General, Security & Exchange Commission
GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS Julian Opuni, CEO, Fidelity Bank GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS Mr. Alhassan Andani, CEO, Stanbic Bank GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS Samuel Sarpong, Managing Director, National Investment Bank
GHANA TOP 20 FINANCIAL LEADERS Hayford Atta Krufi, Chief Executive Officer, National Pension Regulatory Authority
