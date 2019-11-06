No District Can Match Kwahu East In Terms Of Developmental Projects — Bryan Acheampong

Hon. Bryan Acheampong

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Abetifi Constituency, Hon. Bryan Acheampong says no other District in the Country can match Kwahu East District Assembly in terms of developmental projects within the few years on the seat.

According to the MP who doubles as Minister of State in-charge of National Security, the Kwahu East District Assembly has achieved more in-terms of developmental projects under the auspices of District Chief Executive Hon Isaac Agyapong.

He said they are doing their best to establish projects in the various communities in Kwahu East despite the chunk number of the communities.

“We have built more classroom blocks including 12 Unit classrooms at St Peters SHS, 18 unit classroom at Kwahu Tafo SHS, 6 unit classroom at St. Dominics, Pepease, distribution of 1,000 dual and mono desk for basic schools, commissioned more than 3 CHPS compound, training of 150 maternal-child health care promoters and others.

This came to light when the District addressed the media in their maiden” Meet the press series” at the District Assembly Hall in Abetifi yesterday.

On social intervention, Hon Isaac Agyapong said over a thousand individuals in 150 households in the district have been enrolled onto the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty programme (LEAP) between 2017 and 2019 representing a total of 85% of beneficiaries; adding that more will be put on the program in the coming year.

The District has also constructed over 400 boreholes to ease water scarcity during the dry season. “We have given 658 students scholarship from 2017 to 2019”.

On sanitation and health, he noted that the district built toilet facilities for selected communities and partnered Zoomlion to provide dustbin to curb indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

On security, the Member of Parliament together with the Assembly provided logistics to the District Police command to curb crime rates and improved law and order in the district.

The DCE stated that the donation of a Nissan pick-up to the Police and a joint security beef up has ensured sanity prevails in the district and beyond.

Hon. Bryan Acheampong also assured constituents of the completion of a district hospital in Abetifi to provide quality Healthcare for the people.

In furtherance, he affirmed last year was a year for teachers in Kwahu East, "We promised to award scholarships to teachers who have taught in the Constituency for 10 years to be able to further their education at the Presbyterian University College and as we speak about 82 teachers who applied for the scholarship have commenced their education".

He has therefore promised to replicate what he did for the teachers for nurses and health workers in the constituency in December.