US And Ghana Launch Seed Sector Workshop In Ghana

Accra, Ghana ­­- The U.S. government through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) hosted a Seed Sector Workshop from November 5-6 at the West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement.

A part of the Borlaug Higher Education for Agriculture Research and Development (BHEARD) Program, this two-day workshop hosted representatives from the Government of Ghana and various academic institutions who presented information on pertinent topics.

Discussion topics included the current state of the seed sector, the role of government in the production and distribution of quality seed, and current issues and opportunities facing the private sector. Participants co-designed a map of the Ghanaian seed system and created a strategy that integrated the needs and vision of the public and private sectors.

During the workshop, participating teams will compete for funding to develop commercial seed technologies. Up to three participating teams will be awarded up to $12,000 each. BHEARD staff will work directly with the winners to identify opportunities to scale up the successful technologies.

The BHEARD Program is a $4.9 million, USAID-funded, a multi-year program as part of Feed the Future, the U.S. government’s global hunger and food security initiative. BHEARD is a long-term agriculture degree (MSc and Ph.D.) and food security training program in support of agriculture-led growth and poverty reduction. The program provides opportunities for selected public institutions to build their capacity in research, production, trade, policy, management, and outreach to promote greater agriculture-led economic growth and natural resources management.

About USAID

USAID is the lead U.S. Government agency that works to end extreme global poverty and enable resilient, democratic societies to realize their potential. USAID's activities and strategic partnerships support Ghana's journey to self-reliance. Our work advances an integrated approach to development. It promotes accountability, sustainable systems, and inclusive development.