Agric Minister Denies Insulting Northerners Despite Calls To Apologise

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has denied insulting the people of the Northern region despite many calls to apologise and resign.

It was alleged that the Agric Minister said northerners have been able to roof their houses with modernized roofing sheets, build cement block houses and bought motorbikes as a result of Planting for Food and Jobs initiative by the President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government.

According to the minister, the allegation that he insulted northerner is propaganda and a deliberate attempt by the opposition NDC to destroy the excellent initiatives the Akufo-Addo led administration has rolled out.

He noted that the Savannah region has agricultural potentials and is witnessing a lot of improvement through the Planting For Food and Jobs initiative.

“These comments were directed to the savannah areas in the various regions in the country namely; Ashanti region, Bono East region, Savanna region and Upper West region.”

He disclosed that he grew up in a royal family and under no circumstance will he use such utterances on the people of the North.

The minister assured the Overlord of Gonjaland that, he will send him a copy of the tape containing the interview regarding the said comments.

Dr. Akoto cautioned the general public to be aware of derogatory comments as more of such will be used in the upcoming election 2020.

The minister made this known when he paid a courtesy call on the overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I.

The overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I, said he was disappointed when he heard that the minister had made derogatory comments about northerners.

The Overlord however, noted that, agricultural production was the only way to facilitate the development of the country and his region is rich in land and dedicated in agricultural production.

“If the entire country rejects agriculture, the Savannah region will still welcome agriculture,” he said.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto is embarking on an eight-day tour of the five regions of the North.

The purpose of the tour is to review the progress of planting for food and jobs initiative.

---Daily Guide