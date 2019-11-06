Catholic Church Declares ‘No Helmet No Entry’ In Tamale

The President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference (GCBC), and the Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Tamale, Most Rev. Philip Naameh, has directed all archdioceses to ensure that no church member riding a motorbike enters the various parishes without a crash helmet.

“I am directing that henceforth ,all Parish Priests, Parish Pastors, Council heads of Catholic institutions and security committees within the Tamale Archdiocese should clearly display a ‘No Helmet, No Entry’ in all churches and Catholic institutions premises all over the Tamale Archdiocese,” he said

The Road Safety Commission statistics on crashes for Northern region, shows that cases reported from January-September 2018 was 192 and 223 for the period January-September 2019.

The letter sighted by DGN Online revealed that the various parishes have lost precious lives of members most especially the youth in recent times through motorbike accidents and most of these victims were not wearing helmets at the time of those accidents.

The letter further stated that the preventable deaths bring untold hardships not only to the victims immediate families but also to the entire Christian community and society.

“We cannot allow and should not allow such indiscipline to continue to reap our lives especially the youth who are our future leaders,” he said.

The Archbishop of Tamale called on parents not to carry a whole family of four or five on a single motorbike, adding that in case of any accident, the consequences were great and often unbearable.

---Daily Guide