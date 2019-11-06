10-Year-Old Deborah Desmennu Wins Maiden Edition Of Creative Writing Contest

The finals of the maiden edition of The Creative Writing Contest was held on Saturday, 2nd November 2019 at the Vice-Chancellors Ghana Office Complex, Accra. After a keenly contested competition, 10-year-old Deborah Desmennu of Silicon Valley International School was adjudged the winner.

She beat nine other brilliant contestants to win the finals. Joshua Desmennu of Silicon Valley International School and Kendra Tornyi of Wajir Barracks ‘‘B’’ Basic were adjudged 1st Runner up and 2nd Runner Up respectively.

Deborah Desmennu won a cash prize of GHS2,500.00 while the 1st and 2nd Runners Up received GHS1,500.00 and GHS1,000.00 respectively. As part of the winning package, Deborah’s maiden book will be fully funded and published by headline sponsor, El-Evangel Publications.

All three winners were given storybooks, stationery supplies, and products from sponsors. All other top 10 finalists and top 40 contestants also received consolation prizes. The winners will also enjoy a fully expense paid trip to Pegasus Aviation Academy and an all-day treat at Cocos Family Circle.

The finals was attended by distinguished guests, parents, guardians, other contestants, teachers, writing enthusiasts as well as other stakeholders who commended organisers for such a laudable initiative.

In a competition that lasted about 8 weeks, contestants were tested on their creative writing skills, oral skills, general knowledge and critical thinking skills at various stages of the contest. The contest was overseen by an Independent Committee made up of a panel of judges and an auditor. Speaking on behalf of the Independent Committee, Dr. Mrs. Shine Ofori, Chair of the Independent Committee was impressed about the performance of contestants. She urged parents and guardians to allow their wards to take part in such competitions to nurture their writing abilities.

Mr. Robert Amoafo, Country Director of Amnesty International highlighted the importance of reading and encouraged contestants to be ambitious and never limit their dreams.

The Executive Producer of the Creative Writing Contest, Solomon Sedinam Agbemenya underscored the need for corporate bodies to support such an initiative in the future so as to encourage and further reward participants of the contest for their excellent delivery and creativity.

The Creative Writing Contest powered by TheKidz Magazine is a story competition open to all children in Ghana from 7 to 12 years. The purpose of this contest is to groom young writers and nurture the storytelling abilities of children. The maiden edition was sponsored by Pegasus Aviation Academy, McBerry Biscuits, Kays Kotton Kandy, Cocos Family Circle, Digital Resolution Press, UgliMonkey, Ghana Post, Ask Tk Ventures, Da Tettehs Little Baby Boutique, City Escape Hotel with support from GN TV, ATV, Business & Financial Times, Modern Ghana, News Ghana24, Evangel Magazine and Bambini Show.