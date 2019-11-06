Africa’s Big Bang: Digital Transformation Key To Driving Future Economics In Africa

London, 5 November 2019 - With literally days to go before the world’s most influential Africa-focused technology, media and telecoms event opens its doors on 12th November 2019, organisers have issued an advisory to inform would-be visitors that only a limited number of complimentary tickets remain, and they encourage registration as soon as possible.

AfricaCom is a driving force in bringing businesses, innovators, policymakers and investors together to shape how the African continent will respond to the growing demands of a digital world. There are several key sessions, including a special AfricaCom Ministerial Panel: Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Human Capital Development for Africa, will take place at 14H00 on Tuesday 12 November 2019. This open-access panel will be hosted by Hon. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Minister of Communications, Republic of South Africa and led by a selection of African Ministers and discussions.

Connectivity expansion across Africa, with the economic and social revolutions that will follow, will be covered in the Connectivity Hall in CTICC 1, and addressed by events such as: The IoT World Africa Summit, the AI Summit, Data Centres Africa and the FinTech Africa Summit, along with the free to attend Headliners – keynotes and presentations from industry experts – plus a series of masterclasses, panel discussions and debates lead by some of the industry must hear experts at the AfricaTech Centre stage in CTICC2.

The AfricaCom Awards will once again recognise industry leaders. The ‘Secret Garden’ themed event in 2019, will be hosted by Bryan Habana, Springbok rugby player part of the winning 2007 Rugby World Championship side, who will also speak on Leading from the Front, at AfricaTech Centre stage on Wednesday 13th November.

To celebrate the 22nd AfricaCom, the 4th annual AFest event, will happen on Tuesday night 12th November, at the Shimmy Beach Club. Acts entertaining registered delegates include Mafikizolo and Early B.

All registered visitors have access to the AfricaCom app to assist them in navigating this not to be missed event where ideators and innovators meet on the common ground of determining Africa’s digitally-driven economic sustainability.

About AfricaCom 2019

AfricaCom is part of the Connecting Africa series of events that expose delegates, the media and the savvy, to the latest advancements and opportunities in technology and the digital ecosystem. Taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from 12 -14 November 2019, AfricaCom is now in its 22nd year. AfricaCom is Africa’s largest technology, media and telecommunications conference & exhibition.

The conference programme covers the most strategic issues affecting companies in Africa’s digital market - services, efficiency, profitability, customer experience, partnerships, policy and more – and features several co-located events: AfricaTech, 5G Africa, Video Exchange Africa, The AI Summit Cape Town and IoT World Africa and more.