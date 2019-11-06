Staunch Queens Challenged To Take Active Role In The Impending Referendum

The NPP Staunch Queens has been asked to take an active role in the education of the populace on the impending referendum.

The Staunch Queens is a female political voluntary group that is made of tertiary students, graduates and young entrepreneurs that believe in the ideologies of the New Patriotic Party. The primary focus of the group is to attract floating and first-time voters to also believe in the ideologies of NPP.

The Ashanti Regional Coordinator for Staunch Queens, Mr Sebastian Binfo Nti who joined the Fomena Constituency Chapter of the Staunch Queens yesterday to undertake Public Education with market women at the Fomena town market on a vote for yes in the impending referendum led the education

Explaining what actually the referendum is about, Mr. Sebastian said the referendum is in fulfillment of the 1992 Constitutional requirement for the electorate to approve or reject a question as to whether Article 55(3) should be rejected or approved by the electorate. He said it is not an election of MMDCEs but it is to approve or reject the provision on whether MMDCEs are to be voted on party lines.

With the Constitution requiring a turnout of 40% of the electorate, with 75% of the turnout voting ‘yes’ for the repeal of Article 55(3) to be successful, the Regional Coordinator advice all NPP groups, especially members of the Staunch Queens to take active role in the education of the electorates on the need to vote for yes in the election.

Briefing the media after the maiden programme, Mr Sebastian Binfo Nti who is also the Akrofuom Constituency Communication Officer and known in politics as Kofi Nti said the founder and National President for Staunch Queens Ms Priscilla Akua Okornor is so much committed to assisting all chapters to embark on public education on this referendum to make the President's dream of broadening our democracy come true.

He told the media that the founder has appealed to the party, all MMDCEs, all MPs and other stakeholders to sponsors Staunch Queens and other bodies to do proper education on this referendum.

On her part, the Fomena Chapter President for Staunch Queens, Mary Braimah thanked the market women for their attention and admonished them to exercise their civil right on the 17th December, 2019.

The team answered various questions pertaining to the referendum and many other areas.

Sebastian Binfo Nti

Ashanti Regional Coordinator

Priscilla Akua Okorno

Founder and President