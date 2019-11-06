Sule Salifu Hints Northern Region NPP To Get Media Complaints Unit

The Northern Regional Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party is to set up a media complains unit to serve as a one-stop point for the complains and information of media persons in the Northern Region.

This disclosure was made by the Northern Region Director of Communications of the NPP, Mr. Sule Salifu to *The Voiceless Media*. This came to light after the regional wing of the NPP paid courtesy calls on some local radio stations in Tamale.

The visits which were at the instance of the Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chairman Baantima Samba also known as chairman Do All was to thank the media for their partnership in development and for also educating the public on government policies and programmes and offering some feedback as well.

Mr. Salifu also hinted that the Communication Directorate was to issue unique identity cards to media personnel in the region to make interactions and coverage of NPP activities easy.

It is the intention of the party to visit and interact with all radio stations in the Northern Region with the sole aim of fostering better friendship with the media at all levels to ensure accelerated development of the region.

Mr. Salifu Sule used the occasion to call on the media to endeavour to give positive coverage to the impending Damba festival in the region and assured that the government of the NPP was ready to ensure peaceful atmosphere for a peaceful Damba festivities which can attract tourists and potential investors into the region for the good of the people.

---The Voiceless Media