Salaga: NGO Screens Hundreds For Breast Cancer

Over 600 vulnerable women and girls in Salaga have received free breast cancer screening on early cancer detection.

The exercise which is a project of Maltiti Foundation is aimed at identifying early signs of breast cancer in women and getting early attention.

The women were also taken through basic personal hygiene education.

Addressing the media after the exercise, the Chief Executive Officer of Maltiti Foundation Hajia Fauzia Karim said, the exercise forms part of the foundations' responsibility to reach out to the vulnerable rural women.

She noted a lot of women are ignorant of the dangers of breast cancer.

"Some of them don't even know about it. We have to come in and do this to sensitize them" she said

She revealed that in 2018, the foundation undertook a similar exercise in Salaga and two women were found have breast cancer.

She added "the women were referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for further treatment and are now doing well"

She, however, lamented over the increasing number of hypertension and diabetes cases recorded.

"We had over 20 cases of hepatitis B, 1 case of cataract and the rest were all hypertension and diabetes cases, this is serious" she lamented

She appealed to the people to always visit the health facilities available to check their health status.

A similar exercise took place in Damongo, capital of the Savanna region