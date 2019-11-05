ACP Benjamin Agordzor Faces Court Tomorrow Over Alleged Coup Plot

A former Director of the Transformation Office of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzor, who was arrested on Monday and currently in the custody of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) for his alleged involvement in the plot to topple the government has been denied bail.

He is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday at the Kaneshie District Court at 9 am.

ACP Agordzor's lawyer, Martin Kpebu in an earlier Citi News interview revealed that he was interrogated based on his participation and comment in a WhatsApp group created by the supposed leaders in the destabilization plot.

“The major part of our interrogation is that he was confronted with messages on the platform. ACP is said to have stated that Ghana has conditions which are rife for an Arab spring. They asked him and he said what he said was in a context and that the WhatsApp platform was set up to discuss social and political matters and so that was his opinion,” Martin Kpebu explained.

The BNI and National Security operations have confirmed that former Executive Secretary at the office of the IGP, Superintendent Peter Toobu Lanchene has also been invited for questioning/

Supt. Toobu, who is the NDC parliamentary candidate for Wa West Constituency in the Upper West Region also worked in the office of former IGP, David Asante-Apeatu.

This brings to three, the number of top police officers being interrogated for their alleged involvement in the destabilization plot.

COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, has also been interrogated in connection with the development. He was invited last week.

Already, some nine persons including Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, who's believed to be the lead mastermind, have been charged for treason felony and are standing trial.

