NDC Ask Parliament For Law To Check Nepotism In Akufo-Addo Gov't

The sitionNational Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling for the enactment of an anti- nepotism legislation to check abuse of power by governments.

According to them, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is running a nepotistic government contrary to President Akufo-Addo’s promise to Ghanaians in 2016.

The NDC argues that over fifty members of the current administration are directly related to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Addressing the press at a moment of truth series at the NDC headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, National Communications Officer for the party, Sammy Gyamfi said the President could have changed the narrative after accusing the NDC of doing same when in it was power.

“The enactment of an anti-nepotism legislation to help check abuse of power in the advancement of the nepotistic agenda of President Akufo-Addo, his appointees and any unforeseen recurrence is long overdue in Ghana,” he said.

“We contend that notwithstanding the enormous constitutional powers conferred on the President, such powers must not be exercised in a whimsical manner in furtherance of the interest of family members, friends and cronies. And we believe that the time has come for Ghana to enact an anti-nepotism law that imposes clear restrictions on the employment of close relatives as it is done in other jurisdictions,” he added.

The Communications Officer further stated that this law can take the form and even be an improvement of section 3110 of title 5 of the United States Code which forbids a public official from appointing a relative to a civilian position in any agency over which that official exercises jurisdiction.

The NDC called on Parliament and civil society organisations in the country to support they party in promoting the law.

“We think that Parliament should consider the passage of such an anti-nepotism law which threatens our collective fight against corruption. To this end we call on civil society organisations and all well-meaning Ghanaians to join us as we advocate the initiation and passage of an anti-nepotism law,” he said.

