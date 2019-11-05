Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah Commissions The Manna Nursing College

Manna Mission Incorporated has commissioned the Manna Nursing College at Teshie in Accra to facilitate the training of Christ-centered professional nurses in the country. The Manna Nursing College is being run in partnership with Oral Roberts University’s Anna Vaughn College of Nursing in the USA.

The President of Manna Mission Rev. Dr. Seth Ablorh ahead of the commissioning said “the nursing college will provide holistic training to would-be nurses, we realize out of our interaction with newly trained nurses at the Manna Mission Hospital that there is a shortage of relevant skillset leading to we often refreshing the skills of nurses through regular training, the Manna Nursing School, therefore, will close the gap by providing the relevant skillset for today’s healthcare delivery”.

While commissioning the facility, the former chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah said “Today we are commissioning and dedicating the Manna Nursing College for the education of Christ-centered and compassionate nurses. This school will train and equip qualified and skillful nurses to take care of pregnant women, their babies, and the general population”.

The President of Oral Roberts University, William Wilson who was present at the commissioning expressed his excitement at the commissioning. “Rev. Dr. Seth Ablorh is an alumnus of the Oral Roberts University and we are proud to support our alumnus across the globe, through state of the art technology, we will deliver quality training to our students here in Ghana”.

The commissioning of the Nursing College marked the climax of the 30th-anniversary celebration of Manna Mission. Manna Mission in 30 Years had established the Manna Mission Church, Manna Mission Hospital, Manna Bible Institute and the Manna Mission Academy transforming society through these institutions.