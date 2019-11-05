Stanchart Launches Mobile Mutual Funds To Make Investing Easy

Standard Chartered Bank continues to offer convenience to clients with the introduction of Mobile Mutual Funds (MMF) on the Bank’s SC Mobile App.

This new feature streamlines the processes and shortens the turnaround time for clients’ investments. Mobile Mutual Funds (MMF) allows clients to buy and sell offshore mutual funds that the Bank distributes on behalf of world-renowned fund providers, on its SC Mobile app.

To invest in Mobile Mutual Funds on the SC Mobile App, clients must download the app, open an account and create an investment profile. The investment profile is a suitability assessment that captures the client’s general attitude towards investment in terms of individual objectives and risk appetite. This assessment evaluates the risk appetite of the client based on the information provided in the Investment Profile namely risk tolerance, investment objective, investment experience, knowledge and financial needs.

MMF on SC Mobile allows clients to search for funds using specific fund names. Investors may also search for a fund by using the name of a fund house, asset class, product risk rating or a combination of the three, thus helping narrow down the product searches to more manageable margins. The platform also makes available for investors’ assessment of relevant product documents.

Clients can also view historical price trends and graphs to help them make informed decisions.

Mrs. Setor Quashigah, Head, Wealth Management, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited said, “Mobile Mutual Funds on the SC Mobile app presents clients the opportunity to invest and benefit from the earnings of some of the world’s most profitable entities.

Our clients will be able to view the performance of their holdings on a frequent basis and make timely decisions. This helps them manage their investment portfolios better, through the various stages of the global economic cycle. With the SC Mobile app, we are committed to delivering convenience for our clients.

Mobile Mutual Funds on SC Mobile provides clients with convenience to subscribe, redeem and switch mutual funds as well as submit transactions and track their portfolio on the go without the need to visit a branch. The Bank continues to provide clients the convenience of transacting anywhere and anytime.

The SC Mobile App allows clients to check their balances, transfer money locally and internationally instantly, make mobile money payments, request for cards and many more.