Ghana Beyond Aid Committee Meeting Flops

A supposed political parties consultation meeting with the Ghana Beyond Aid Committee has been postponed due to low representation.

The supposed consultative meeting with political parties today was postponed at about 11:30am after a scheduled time of 9:00am elapsed.

Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Marfo, in a brief interview attributed the unfortunate incidents to a number of competing and clashing meetings.

He said, the postponement is to enable massive participation by political parties and that will engage in six different meetings instead of an initial arrangement of a combined meeting.

The Senior Minister noted that the Committee will be engaging political parties in the various offices to seek their views on the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda.

"In consultation with the six political parties which contested the last presidential and parliamentary elections who have been invited for this particular meeting and the census is that there are a number of competing and clashing meetings, and therefore the committee (Ghana Beyond Aid) decided that to enable massive participation by each political party, these consultations will take place at each political parties office."

He indicated the need to broaden the consultation process “to involve as many people as possible to receive as much input from different views because the committee currently has a draft and that needs divergent views to finalize it.”