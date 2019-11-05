Midland Police Brutality: Police Completes Probe, Disciplinary Process To Begin

The Police Service has completed investigations into the case involving Lance Corporal Godzi Frederick Amanor, popularly known as “Skalla,” who allegedly assaulted a woman at the Shiashie branch of the Midland Savings and Loans Company.

This is according to a media report by the Ghanaian Times newspaper.

The Director-General of the Police Public Affairs, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Senanu Eklu, was quoted by the newspaper as saying, the findings have been sent to the Police’s Central Displicinary Board for further action.

“Investigations into cases involving the police brutalities including the Midlands Savings and Loans assault on a woman and that of an assault on a suspect at Koforidua in the Eastern Region have been completed and forwarded to the Central Disciplinary Board of the Police for the necessary action.”

ACP Eklu said the police administration would not condone such acts and urged personnel to be professional in the discharge of their activities. Midland police assault

Lance Corporal Amanor assaulted Patience Osafo in July 2018 when she was trying to withdraw her savings of GHc 270.00 after office hours due to frustrations from the bank.

According to her statement, she had begged, saying she needed GHc105 urgently to settle her debts and also feed a baby she was taking care of.

The police officer got physical after Patience Osafo refused to leave the banking hall with her grandchild because her money had not been given to her.

The police officer was seen holding onto the woman and hitting her multiple times with an umbrella, as she tried to wrestle away.

He also attempted to violently drag her out of the building as she held the baby in her arms.

The incident was captured on video and went viral on social media sparking public outrage and drawing condemnation from Amnesty International, the Ghana Bar Association, the Ministry for Gender, Children and Social Protection, and a number of civil society organizations.

---citinewsroom