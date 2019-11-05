You’ll Forever Be Remembered – Aflao Paramount Chief Tells Akufo-Addo

The Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area, Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti V has described President Akufo-Addo as a generational thinker whose contribution to Ghana's development will forever be remembered by future generations.

Speaking on behalf of the three traditional areas under the Ketu South Municipality namely Aflao, Some and Klikor, the Chief said the policies being implemented by the government under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo makes him stand tall among leaders in the world.

He said “you have left an indelible mark in the minds of the generations to come. When a leopard dies, he leaves his skin, but When a man dies he leaves his name.”

“To this end, just as the Big Six are remembered for their exploits, “So will your name be remembered in the history of Ghana,” he added.

Torgbui Fiti made the remarks at a grand durbar at the forecourt of the Ketu South Municipal Assembly in the Volta Region.

Thousands of residents gathered to catch a glimpse of the President.

The Chief who had earlier accompanied the President and the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah to commission the Ketu South Divisional Police Headquarters and the ultramodern Municipal Fire Station thanked the President for turning around the ailing economy he inherited about three years ago.

He expressed gratitude for the 24-hour border operations which had been truncated since 1986, the Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, among others.

He, however, pleaded with the President to step-up interventions to open the Nigerian border to Ghanaian businesses.

He also pleaded for the completion of the E-Block Senior High School Project at Aflao and its absorption into the computerized placement system to make it accessable to young people in the country, particularly the municipality.

He lamented about the poor town roads in the Aflao, Some and Klikor areas and pleaded for prompt action to improve them, especially the Fiti Road also known as Diamond Cement road.

He also stressed the need to promptly improve the Ho-Denu Highway which connects the regional capital and airport to the border in Aflao.

The road has become a death trap for many road users, he lamented.

In response, President Akufo-Addo thanked the Chiefs and People of the Ketu South Municipality for the rousing welcome and assured them that he will not fail them.

He assured them that their many needs will be addressed accordingly.

He also promised that the E-block project will soon be completed.

The Roads and Highways Minister, Kwesi Amoako Attah assured that work will soon begin on 12 km town roads in Ketu South and 6km road in Ketu North.

The Ho-Denu Highway is one of the top priority roads in the region, hence arrangements are being made to rehabilitate the about 90km road through several interventions including an asphaltic overlay.

---Daily Guide