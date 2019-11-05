Hundreds Attend Pals Africa Grand Opening

Hundreds of patrons attended the grand opening of the Poultry, Aqua culture and Livestock Show (PALS) Africa 2019 at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi.

The show which is organized bi-annually brought several exhibitors in the Poultry, Aquaculture and Livestock chain value to the Ashanti regional capital.

Chief Executive of PALS Africa Mr. John Bewuah Edusei welcoming guests to the show lamented that Ghana cannot boast of any serious dairy production.

According to him, all the milk consumed in country, in addition to the ice creams and yoghurt are produced from imported milk.

He however alerted that the unfortunate situation serves as a huge opportunity for investors who would want to venture into that area.

“The potential, I must say is vast. The poultry, aquaculture and livestock industry will provide a substantial base for employment in Ghana and boost the economy too”. He pointed.

This comes as an addition to the varied challenges the passionate has been lamenting about in the past years.

Speaker after speaker commended the PALS Africa CEO for the boldness in bringing the players in the industry to converge at one place for two days to connect, interact and learn from experienced practitioners in the sector.

Not only did people attend the show for business, patrons were also treated with free grilled chicken, boiled eggs and pepper, and other sumptuous dishes made with egg.

The Ashanti regional Director of Ministry of Food and Agriculture Rev John Manu reiterated government's keen interest in livestock production.

He announced that as part of government's comprehensive strategy to reduce drastically the huge amounts spent on importation of meat annually, government has introduced rearing for food and jobs.