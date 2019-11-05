E/R: Agogo Fulani Herdsmen, Community Members Conflict Resolved — DCE

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Asante Akim North District, Hon Francis Oti Boateng says the district is experiencing a major boost in agriculture as a result of peace and security.

According to him, the assembly's contribution towards maintaining peaceful environment boosted agriculture productivities in the district and that taken lead in exporting farm produce to Burkina Faso.

Speaking at the meet the press organized by the assembly, he indicated that security in the constituency has been tightened and that has resolved conflict between nomadic Fulani herdsmen and citizens.

He said, complaints from indigenous farmers about the Fulani herdsmen activities in the district have been reduced drastically base on the support received from the government and assured the assembly readiness to give it almost support in protecting the people.

Hon. Francis Oti Boateng said happenings in regards to insecurity has over the period suppressed the growth of agriculture in the municipality.

In his words, the situation was volatile. “The destruction of farms by cattle of Fulani herdsmen was alarming. The assembly based on that took steps to address them.”

As a result, farmers have able to export farm produce to neighbouring countries and that has boost the micro economy of the municipality.

He said, in spite of government’s effort to boost agriculture with its flagship programme “Planting for Food and Jobs,” the insecurity threatened it’s impact, however, that has been averted.