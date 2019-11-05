New Modern Market For Sogakope — Mahama Promises

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has assured the people of South Tongu in the Volta Region that he will build a new modern market at Sogakope when voted back to power.

John Dramani Mahama who was addressing residents of Sogakope over the weekend, also announced that the road along the Volta River passing in front of Hotel Cisneros and Holy Trinity Spa will be constructed.

He believes the road once constructed will help boost the development of tourism and hospitality facilities in the district.

