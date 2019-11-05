Another Top Cop In BNI Custody Over Alleged Coup Plot

A former Director of the Transformation Office of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Dr. Benjamin Agorzor has been invited by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) over his alleged involvement in a supposed plot by some persons to destabilize the country.

Already, some nine persons including Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, who's believed to be the lead mastermind, have been charged for treason felony and are standing trial.

ACP Dr. Benjamin Agorzor becomes the second top police officer to have been questioned on the matter after COP Nathan Kofi Boakye.

His lawyer, Martin Kpebu, in a Citi News interview said, ACP Agorzor during interrogation was confronted with comments he made in a WhatsApp group allegedly being used by the suspected coup plotters in which he said the condition in the country was rife for an uprising.

“The group that is said to have organized this coup [plot], have a WhatsApp platform. The major part of our interrogation is that he was confronted with messages on the platform. ACP is said to have stated that Ghana has conditions which are rife for an Arab spring. They asked him and he said what he said was in a context and that the WhatsApp platform was set up to discuss social and political matters and so that was his opinion,” Martin Kpebu explained.

He said ACP Agorzor was denied bail and was being detained until Tuesday as personnel of the BNI continue their interrogation.

“They stated that there is no bail for him so they just whisked him away. They've taken him from BNI annex, they will go and detain him somewhere. They say on Tuesday morning, we should come and continue with the interrogation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the vociferous Police officer has been slapped with the charge of abetment to commit treason.

