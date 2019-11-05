GNPC Fights Back Over $2m Sponsorship For Okyenhene, Others

The General Manager-in-charge of Sustainability at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr. Kwame Baah Nuarko has justified the Coporation's planned spending of over GH¢ 2 million on sponsorships and donations to external parties.

According to him, such expenditures are not new and are in line with GNPC’s vision.

“I can assure you [that], this is not the first time. This is not the first batch of sponsorship requests that have been received this year or have been approved,” Dr. Baah Nuarko told Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News.

He said the budgeted donations and sponsorships were mostly in response to requests made by various interest groups.

The GNPC has been lambasted for approving a budgetary allocation of about GH¢ 2 million for donation and sponsorship of some public functions and activities.

An internal memo sighted by Citi News showed that various amounts were to be given to the First Lady's Foundation, Rebecca Foundation; The Ghana Journalists Association, and the celebration of the Okyenhene's 20th Anniversary.

The memo, dated 29th October 2019 from the Chief Executive to the Board Secretary indicated that the donations and sponsorship had been approved by the GNPC board upon a recommendation by the Brand, Communication and CSR Committee of GNPC.

Some of the items budgeted for by the GNPC include GH¢400,000 towards the preparations for the Damba Festival and GH¢500,000 towards the environment and greening project as part of the celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the Okyenhene.

Others include GH¢50,000 for the Ghana Journalists Association and US$30,000 for the Ghana Boxing Association.

The First Lady’s Rebecca Foundation also had GH¢120,000 budgeted for it, while the Economic and Organized Crime Organization (EOCO) is expected to receive GH¢550,000.

But Dr. Kwame Baah Nuarko said the sponsorships are worth it, and the GNPC goes through strict processes before requests are approved.

“There is a very clear process at GNPC in determining what should be approved or not…The figures are huge because the activities involved are huge,” he said.

He explained that the Rebecca Foundation is to receive the funds which will be given to two women’s groups in the Mpohor District of the Western Region for the setting up of an oil palm processing factories, which falls in line with GNPC’s vision of economically empowering people.

He said some of the sponsorships create an opportunity for the GNPC to advertise itself and increase the visibility of its brand.

—citinewsroom