First Lady, NPP Loyal Ladies Hold Breast Cancer Awareness In Bortianor

The Greater Accra Regional chapter of NPP Loyal Ladies on Saturday, 2nd November, 2019 organised a breast screening and breast cancer seminar for the people of Bortianor Ngleshie and its environs, in the Ga South District of the Greater Accra Region.

The event, supported by the Rebecca Foundation, enabled the team interact with market women, fisher folk and other members of the community to sensitize them on the detection and treatment of breast cancer.

Present to support the event were the Member of Parliament for the Botianor Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency, Alhaji Habib Saad, Municipal Chief Executive for Ga South, Hon. Joseph Nyami, senior party officials, as well as officials from the Office of the First Lady.

Mrs. Precious Jacinta Kyeremeh- Darko, a Greater Accra Captain of the Loyal Ladies said with the increasing reports of breast cancer killing both men and women, the NPP loyal ladies, decided it was necessary to organize an educative seminar with the locals of Bortianor, to keep them abreast with causes, detection and treatment of the disease, emphasizing that, the early detection of breast cancer significantly enhances effective treatment.

The World Health Organisation reports indicate an estimated 1.38 million new cases and 48,000 deaths per year due to breast cancer. The organization has therefore declared the month of October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is, by far, the most common cancer among women.

The event was also used to inaugurate the Ga South chapter of NPP Loyal Ladies. The inaugural ceremony was performed by the Constituency Women’s Organizer of the Party, Adiza Mukaile.