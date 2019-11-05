Electorate is fed-up with the under-performance of NPP/NDC

Marricke Kofi Gane joined the growing list of Presidential Hopefuls, who have been interviewed by veteran broadcaster David Ampofo. The 2020 Presidential Hopeful, took his turn on Time With David, to discuss his vision and more.

Marricke Kofi Gane, who intends to run as an independent candidate explained that Ghanaians seem stuck with NPP and NDC, because they are the only brands that have been sold properly to Ghanaians. In his view, the electorate is fed-up with the under-performance of both parties and voter demographics have changed. He sighted these amongst other factors, as the reason why he is hopeful that he can perform well. When asked why he was doing this, he replied, "We don't have a choice. We can't keep doing more of the same thing and expect different results".

Marricke Kofi Gane says he wants a Ghana "where everyone lives in good health and where all can share in our prosperity".

Speaking on corruption, he said "to fight corruption, you must first understand it". He explained that his action plan, included several different ways to fight corruption. He identified providing affordable housing, as one of the strategies and explained how desperately needing a house among other things fuels the canker

Marricke Gane also spoke about the difficulty in punishing members of the same party, who have been involved in corrupt practices. He revealed that as President, he will be looking to bring professionals on board to run the country and not "people who make noise during campaigns". He disclosed that his campaign will be funded by the ordinary Ghanaians. "If people who come into power bear allegiance to the people who fund them, then I want to bear allegiance to the majority of Ghanaians".

You can watch it here:

