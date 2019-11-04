Newsroom 2019: GIJ Kicks Out IUC To Face UPSA On Wednesday

Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) prevailed in two out of three rounds to beat Islamic University College (IUC) in first contest in the ongoing Newsroom Competition.

GIJ, who are defending champions, made their intentions to carry the day known from the first round when they beat their opponent by more than 25 marks.

With a substitution effected and a renewed sense of urgency, IUC fought back in the second round, forcing a tie at the end. But that was shortlived as GIJ called their bluff in the third round, ghosting past IUC to cement their victory in similar fashion as happened in last year's grand finale which, coincidentally, was between both schools.

By the outcome, IUC is out of this year's competition as GIJ readies itself to face off UPSA on Wednesday. Wisconsin International University College slugs it out with African University College of Communication tomorrow.

The Newsroom competition is a simulated news writing, integrated communication and debating contest among communication faculties aimed at synthesising theory with practice.

This year's edition, the 4th of its kind, is holding at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

Five universities - African University College of Communications, Wisconsin International University College, Ghana Institute of Journalism, Islamic University College, and the University of Professional Studies, Accra, are competing for the diadem in this year's contest

The Newsroom is organized by Cheetah Communications. This is the fourth edition since its commencement in 2015.