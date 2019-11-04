Support Akufo-Addo’s Free SHS And Stop Unnecessary Propaganda – New Juaben South MCE

Municipal Chief Executive Officer (MCE) for New Juaben South, Isaac Appau Gyasi has commended the Nana Akufo-Addo led Government for fulfilling his free Senior High School (SHS) promise.

According to him, some Ghanaians doubted the campaign promise made in 2016 by Nana Akufo-Addo but the policy has come to stay to alleviate the sufferings of some needy parents.

“President Akufo-Addo has done well to ensure all kids in Ghana will be educated under the umbrella and Ghanaians must support the President to succeed and stop the unnecessary propaganda,” Isaac Appau Gyasi told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

He said the free SHS policy offers parents with a weak financial background to send their children to SHS and urged parents to continue rallying behind the government to sustain the policy.

He also commended the government for introducing the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative and indicated that the program had created jobs for the youth in their traditional areas.

According to him, education is the key to opening up societies for rapid development and praised the Akufo-Addo administration for completing a school project started by his [John Mahama] administration.

However, he tasked them to rally behind the government saying “the government will not leave the people of Koforidua out of its development plan.”

Background

More than eight years after it was touted by the New Patriotic Party as a major policy decision that could propel the country’s development, the free Senior High School program will kick into action Monday as schools across the country reopen.

About 400,000 students are expected to benefit from the education policy that will exempt them from paying for tuition and other fees.

At the launch of the logo for the policy two weeks ago, the President said apart from free tuition there will be no fees collected for use of the library, computers, utilities, etc.

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has reiterated that the Free Senior High School Policy, launched this year, on 12th September, will be sustained and is here to stay.