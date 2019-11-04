CGIA Institute Honours 52 Charterholders In Ghana

The CGIA Institute, the global professional body of finance and investment professionals, welcomes 52 new Charterholders in Ghana.

In a ceremony held in Accra as part of the Ghana Finance & Investment Summit, all new Charterholders received citations and were also pinned, a symbol to honor their hard work and perseverance in pursuing the qualification.

The Ghana Finance and Investment and Charter Awards witnessed a passionate discussion on how ethics should be at the center of the Finance and Investment Management Industry in Ghana.

Panelists included the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Ghana, Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, Mrs. Abena Brigidi, CEO of NIMED Capital, Paul Kofi Mante, MD of EDC Investments and Gladys Nabieu, a Senior Lecturer at the UPSA Business School.

All Charterholders were charged with the responsibility of upholding the highest ethical standards in their dealings in order to help shape the future of the finance and investment management industry.

The Institute indicated their commitment to working with all stakeholders in Ghana including regulators, private market players, Charterholders and candidates to help promote ethics in the industry.