ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
04.11.2019 General News

CGIA Institute Honours 52 Charterholders In Ghana

By CGIA Network Ghana
CGIA Institute Honours 52 Charterholders In Ghana
2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS

The CGIA Institute, the global professional body of finance and investment professionals, welcomes 52 new Charterholders in Ghana.

In a ceremony held in Accra as part of the Ghana Finance & Investment Summit, all new Charterholders received citations and were also pinned, a symbol to honor their hard work and perseverance in pursuing the qualification.

The Ghana Finance and Investment and Charter Awards witnessed a passionate discussion on how ethics should be at the center of the Finance and Investment Management Industry in Ghana.

Panelists included the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Ghana, Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh, Mrs. Abena Brigidi, CEO of NIMED Capital, Paul Kofi Mante, MD of EDC Investments and Gladys Nabieu, a Senior Lecturer at the UPSA Business School.

All Charterholders were charged with the responsibility of upholding the highest ethical standards in their dealings in order to help shape the future of the finance and investment management industry.

The Institute indicated their commitment to working with all stakeholders in Ghana including regulators, private market players, Charterholders and candidates to help promote ethics in the industry.

114201973629-k5grj7u2h1-13cee33c-e815-4110-a0cb-2fc40ff1e003

114201973646-l5hsk8v331-8b8b99e4-27c6-4710-a492-e6e13ade9b16

114201973646-i41p266gfa-1e525a32-8618-4ba3-acd7-76d170d4be5e

114201973647-1i841p5bbv-22f5164e-21f6-4f0c-bee6-80d2bb2d861f

114201973648-0e72xljwwr-0c67feb1-5770-4fb3-a61a-68eeb8da4937

TOP STORIES

Tension Mounts At ENI Ghana As Workers Lament Over Low Salar...
11 minutes ago

Cash For Justice: AG Interdicts Senior State Attorney Otoo-B...
2 hours ago

body-container-line