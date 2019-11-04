Pregnant Goat Bribe Taking State Attorney Interdicted

Information reaching this investigative news portal indicates that the Bolgatanga based embattled state attorney who was caught on camera taking bribes to free a crime has been interdicted.

An emergency legal service board meeting is currently been held under the chair of the Attorney General, Madam Gloria Akuffo over the documentary.

Madam Gloria Akuffo in a telephone interview disclosed to this reporter, that her outfit have interdicted Mr. Emmanuel Atto-Boison pending further investigations. “For now the attorney has been interdicted. He has been duly informed”.

She added that “he has also been informed to get himself in readiness when the matter is referred to the disciplinary committee”.

It will be recalled that Mr. Emmanuel Otto-Boison was caught on camera taking cash and a pregnant goat to free a crime suspect in an investigative documentary dubbed “cash for justice” produced by EIB’s investigative journalist, Edward Adeti.

Before the airing of the documentary, the embattled state Attorney reportedly fled the upper East Region undercover.

