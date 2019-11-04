Cash For Justice: AG Interdicts Senior State Attorney Otoo-Boison

The senior state attorney who was seen taking money to compromise justice in the investigative piece by EIB’s Edward Adeti has been interdicted, the Attorney General Gloria Akuffo has told Starr News.

The legal services board is also meeting over the next line of action to be meted to their official over the misconduct.

Lawrence Otoo-Boison, in a conversation caught on tape advised a crime suspect, who is said to be on the list of the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), to run away from facing trial after taking a pregnant goat and cash from the suspect’s ‘agent’ in the latest undercover investigation on Ghana’s justice system.

The suspect, Mohammed Awal, is standing trial in the Upper East region for rape and is reportedly also wanted in Burkina Faso for alleged involvement in some crimes committed in the neighbouring West African country.

The state prosecutor gave the advice with a strong tone during the undercover piece by the journalist.

Otoo-Boison, has laid blame on government’s door for failing to provide him with airfare to the United Kingdom to pursue an alleged state-imposed programme, hence his decision to demand money for flight ticket from the relatives of a crime suspect.

The veteran state prosecutor also told an undercover agent engaged by Adeti to pose as a relative of an accused person, Mohammed Awal, who is standing trial in the Upper East region for alleged rape, that he was ready to take a bull from the suspect’s family and sell it to raise the airfare for the London trip.

Below are the transcript and the video clip of that conversation:

SENIOR STATE ATTORNEY: I will be travelling.

AGENT: Okay.

SENIOR STATE ATTORNEY: You people should, should go and look for money and, then, come and help me buy my ticket.

AGENT: Okay.

SENIOR STATE ATTORNEY: I’m going for a programme in London.

AGENT: Okay. Okay.

SENIOR STATE ATTORNEY: And, then, government is saying that I should— they have given me the programme…

AGENT: Okay.

SENIOR STATE ATTORNEY:…And I should buy my ticket. I need thousand, err, three and hundred and fifty pound sterling.

AGENT: That would be how… in cedis?

SENIOR STATE ATTORNEY: It’s over two, err— twenty million— twenty-one thousand.

AGENT: Twenty-one thousand.

SENIOR STATE ATTORNEY: Yes.

AGENT: Okay.

SENIOR STATE ATTORNEY: And, then, I need to get it before, err, Friday.

AGENT: This Friday coming?

SENIOR STATE ATTORNEY: Ehnn.

AGENT: So, do you think, how much are we supposed to…?

SENIOR STATE ATTORNEY: Oh, no, no, no— anytime, anything that you can, you can do to help.

AGENT: Okay.

SENIOR STATE ATTORNEY: Yeah. Those who are, who are close to me, they are the people that I’m…

AGENT: Okay.

SENIOR STATE ATTORNEY: Yeah. But I have told you that…

AGENT: So, the family was rather…

SENIOR STATE ATTORNEY: Huun.

AGENT: …Giving a cow, a bullock. That after the deal, they should bring it to you. So, I don’t know whether…

SENIOR STATE ATTORNEY: That, that bullock, how much would it cost?

AGENT: Well, if you take it, it’s better than taking money. If you take that cow, it’ll be getting to three thousand plus.

SENIOR STATE ATTORNEY: Errhn.

AGENT: I wanted to snap the picture. But with your position, I said no, it’s not good to be showing you those things.

SENIOR STATE ATTORNEY: When I take it, how I’m going to sell it.

AGENT: Oh, you will give it to the market trucks so they will send it to down south. You will call somebody to take it and sell it there for you.

SENIOR STATE ATTORNEY: (A child interrupts the conversation. He tells the child to go and wait for him. Then, he resumes the chat.) At this time, who will I get?

AGENT: Don’t you have brothers?

SENIOR STATE ATTORNEY: They are in Kumasi.

AGENT: Erhhn. It’s better you collect and send it to mayanka (an abattoir). It won’t even, or you can sell it in Bolga here.

SENIOR STATE ATTORNEY: Huun. So, I will get that amount, errh?

AGENT: Oh, you’ll get it. You’ll get it. If you call the butcher people. Maybe I can connect somebody, will give you somebody’s number. Call that, o, I want to sell this my cow.

SENIOR STATE ATTORNEY: And, then, how soon will they come?

AGENT: Oh, it will be when the thing is, the man is out. I will, I will bring it.

SENIOR STATE ATTORNEY: Huun.

AGENT: Since I know that you’ll be travelling.

SENIOR STATE ATTORNEY: Huun.

AGENT: I will, I will do.

SENIOR STATE ATTORNEY: I need the money badly. I need it badly.

AGENT: Now that you are going, and this is the best time for us to get the animals.

SENIOR STATE ATTORNEY: Oh, my bodyguards, when I’m not here, they are here o.

