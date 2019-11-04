Swedru Protest: 'We Never Used Any Live Ammunition' — Police Denies

Police at Agona Swedru in the Central Region have denied firing live bullets at drivers and residents protesting the poor state of their roads Monday.

Central Region police commander, COP Paul Manley Awini, told Adom News correspondent, Seth Ankomah Adjei, that the claims by the residents are untrue.

“To the best of my knowledge, this is a public order breach and so operationally we deployed riot control equipment. We had stopper guns, tear guns, rubber bullets…we never used any live ammunition, it is never true, not at all,” he said.

Residents of Agona Swedru took to the streets to register their displeasure over the deplorable state of roads in the municipality.

Drivers that use the roads say they have had to spend their meagre earnings on buying car parts for their vehicles as a result of the terrible state of the roads.

Angry demonstrators chanted “no roads, no votes”, as they blocked the Agona Swedru township roads and burnt tyres.

Police were called to the scene to quell the protest, but it turned chaotic with residents claiming live bullets were fired, killing a school girl.

But COP Awini denies this.

“It is not true, did they say how the school girl was killed,” he queried as he spoke to reporters.

