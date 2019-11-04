Police Hunts Gunmen For Robbing Nhyiaeso MP At His Residence

Police in the Ashanti Region have commenced investigations into an alleged assassination attempt on Member of Parliament for the Nhyiaeso Constituency, Kennedy Kankam.

Police say they are also investigating a case of robbery on the legislator and his family after three masked men with arms stormed his residence on Saturday and took away laptops, phones, an unspecified amount of money and a TV set.

The armed men also took away the MP’s Toyota Land Cruiser but later abandoned it around Kwadaso, a suburb of Kumasi.

Police have since retrieved the vehicle as part of its investigations.

According to the police, the MP in his statement said the armed men who were at his residence for about three hours subjected him and his family to inhumane treatment.

The MP also alleged that the armed men also said they had intentions of killing him, but have forgiven him.

Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo assured that the police are working hard to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

