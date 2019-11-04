Birim Central MCE Urges MASLOC Debtors To Pay Their Loans

Mrs Victoria Adu Addressing The gathering

Mrs. Victoria Adu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Birim Central has signed a word of caution to MASLOC defaulters to pay their loans.

This according to her, will make the government offer to help hands to the businessmen and women who want to expand their businesses.

She made the statement when she met the press at the recent “ Meet-the- press’’ series organized by the Ministry of Information in collaboration with Birim Central Municipal Assembly at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region.

The Meet the Press’ encounter afforded duty bearers an opportunity to disseminate information on government policies, programmes, projects and collate feedback from the residents for policy formulation, implementation and redirection.

Mrs. Adu indicated that various measures have been put in place by Assembly to ensure effective implementation of government flagship programmes and interventions to cushion the citizenry.

She commended government under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for executing a number of projects, programmes and policies under the various sectors of the economy including education to improve the living standards of the people.

Mrs Adu, however, reminded residents that, the 17 December 2019 referendum is not to elect the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) but seek public approval for amendment of article 55(3) which bans political parties from participating in local level elections.

She, therefore, call on all electorates to go out there in their number to vote ‘YES’ to make parliament fast-truck the amendment of article 55(3) to deepen Ghana’s democratic system of governance and avoid winner takes all syndromes from Ghana’s political landscape.

Powerpoint presentation on Birim Central Assembly’s projects, programmes and activities was presented to the gathering by Mr, Awudu Aziz, the Planning Officer of the Assembly.

Some media personnel present who took turn to ask questions on some of the developmental issues on projects executed by Assembly were clarified by technocrats of the Assembly.

Oberempong Gyamfi Safokyere II, the Krontihene of Akyem Kototu Traditional Area who chaired the programme made a passionate appeal to the government to establish Technical University in the Municipality to help the citizens to acquire technical skills and knowledge.