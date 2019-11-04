ModernGhanalogo

04.11.2019 General News

Prestea Huni-Valley MP Donates Desktop Computer, Printer To Bogoso Police

By Francis Cudjoe
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-valley constituency Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng - Gyasi who also double as Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Art on Wednesday October 30 donated one Dell desktop computer with accessories and HP coloured printer to Bogoso Police.

Presenting the items, on hehalve of the MP was the Deputy Secretary for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency Mr. Samuel Blay.

Recieving the items, the Chief Inspector Patrick Wonyo, the station officer commended the MP for the kind geture.

He said the donation has come at the right time to facilitate the work of the Police in the region.

