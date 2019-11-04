Walewale: Over 300 Pupils Sit On Bare Floor Under Trees To Study At Nazori Primary School

Lack of classrooms and inadequate furniture at the Nazori primary school in Walewale in the North East region is affecting academic work in the school.

Over 300 pupils currently have their lessons under trees sitting on the bare floor while the rest up to primary six are also forced to study in dilapidated classrooms.

When JoyNews visited the school, some pupils were seen lying on their bellies to write and others have improvised blocks and stones as seats. The situation at upper primary level was no different.

Conditions in the classrooms were deplorable as children sit on the cracked cemented floor to take lessons while others use wooden benches made by the school’s Parent and Teachers Association (PTA).

Some teachers who spoke off record for fear of victimisation expressed deep concerns over the situation.

Members of the School Management Committee, however, say authorities in the area have neglected the school.

Ayi Alhassan, a parent and member of the committee, said lack of classrooms and furniture reduce contact hours and also makes teaching and learning unattractive.

According to her, several letters written to the Ghana Education Service (GES) and Municipal Assembly haven't been responded to.

The chairman of the committee, Bombomarana Nantogmah called for assistance from government to provide classrooms and desks for the school children.

