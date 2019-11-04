Agona Swedru: Residents, Drivers Block Road In Protest Of Bad Roads [Photos]

Residents and drivers who use the Agona Swedru-Winneba road are demonstrating over the bad state of the road.

The demonstrators have blocked the access roads making it difficult for pedestrians to cross.

Citi News’ Central Regional Correspondent, Calvis Tetteh reported that the angry residents want the government to fix the abandoned roads without delay.

“As we speak now, there is huge traffic on that stretch. The police are here but they can't control the crowd. The demonstrators say they are not going to allow any car to use that stretch unless their concerns are addressed.”

The protestors are expected to present a petition to the Regional Coordinating Council.

